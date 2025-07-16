Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.7%

AB opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

