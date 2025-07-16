LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 22,490 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

