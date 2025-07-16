LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

