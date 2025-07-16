Head-To-Head Review: Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Skillz -39.33% -35.10% -18.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skillz $95.47 million 1.24 -$48.23 million ($2.18) -3.11

This table compares Trans World and Skillz”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trans World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trans World and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skillz 0 0 0 1 4.00

Skillz has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.24%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Trans World.

Summary

Skillz beats Trans World on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

