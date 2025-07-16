Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8%

PPG stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

