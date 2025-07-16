Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $18.63 Million Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Shell by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

