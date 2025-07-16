Capital A Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,273,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,124,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

