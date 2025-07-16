Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Trading Up 3.6%
SNPS stock opened at $569.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $620.43. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
