Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $569.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $620.43. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

