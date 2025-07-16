SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

