BIP Wealth LLC Sells 28 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $408.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.17 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

