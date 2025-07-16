Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 429.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $341.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average is $243.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $344.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

