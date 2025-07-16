Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 5,445,835 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 176.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.