FWG Holdings LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

FWG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Revvity Trading Down 2.6%

Revvity stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.