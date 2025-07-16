James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,774,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,284.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 240,726 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 177,455 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

