Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.69. Liberty Global shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 51,483 shares changing hands.
Liberty Global Trading Down 3.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Fast Food Stocks That Won’t Give You Indigestion Right Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These 2025 Outperformers Just Unlocked Buyback Fuel
- What is a support level?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Rallies on New Guidance—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.