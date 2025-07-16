Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.69. Liberty Global shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 51,483 shares changing hands.

Liberty Global Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

