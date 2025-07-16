Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.30. Bridgestone shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 1,069 shares traded.

Bridgestone Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgestone Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

