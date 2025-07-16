Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.50, but opened at $58.30. Diginex shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 22,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diginex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Diginex Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86.

Diginex shares are set to split on Friday, August 1st. The 8-1 split was announced on Monday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

