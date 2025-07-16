Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $38.20. Cantor Equity Partners shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 519,832 shares.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Down 11.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

