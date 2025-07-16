SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). 131,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 863,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. SIMEC Atlantis Energy had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 102.25%.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

