Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 300 shares.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

