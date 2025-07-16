APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 1334571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on APi Group from $30.67 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,418,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

