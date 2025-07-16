PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.50. PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1,983 shares trading hands.
PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Trading Up 0.6%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.
About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.
See Also
