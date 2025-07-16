EscoinToken (ELG) 1-Day Volume Hits $475.77 Thousand

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. EscoinToken has a market cap of $8.31 million and $475.77 thousand worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EscoinToken alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118,807.67 or 0.99803007 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,645.85 or 0.99667073 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscoinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EscoinToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EscoinToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EscoinToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EscoinToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.