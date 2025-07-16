Jupiter Tops 1-Day Volume of $78.18 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $78.18 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118,807.67 or 0.99803007 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,645.85 or 0.99667073 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,203,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,203,823.210249 with 3,004,799,999.98 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.52288106 USD and is up 8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 720 active market(s) with $72,000,524.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

