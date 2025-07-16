McBride (LON:MCB) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.80 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.78). Approximately 5,822,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average daily volume of 389,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.80 ($2.03).

McBride Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.80. The company has a market cap of £227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

About McBride

We are the leading European manufacturer and supplier of Private Label and Contract Manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets.

