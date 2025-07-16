Q2 EPS Estimate for Finning International Boosted by Analyst

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

FTT opened at C$60.35 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$34.59 and a 1 year high of C$61.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$167,655.18. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$223,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,628 shares of company stock worth $926,016 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

