Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidmar Maritime to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.

Heidmar Maritime Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HMR opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Heidmar Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

About Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors.

