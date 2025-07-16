Propel Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Propel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Propel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Propel presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Propel Stock Down 2.9%

Propel stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Propel news, Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gary Edelstein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $174,645.00. Insiders have sold 115,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Propel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

Featured Stories

