Q2 Earnings Estimate for TSE:SOI Issued By Roth Capital

Jul 16th, 2025

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSE:SOIFree Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saturn Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Somerville expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Saturn Oil & Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

About Saturn Oil & Gas

