Q2 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Lifted by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.88 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.11.

IMO stock opened at C$112.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.24. The firm has a market cap of C$58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$82.98 and a 1 year high of C$114.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

