What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for CVE:CEI Q2 Earnings?

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coelacanth Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, July 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. True expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coelacanth Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CVE:CEI opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$435.15 million, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.98. Coelacanth Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$62,922.40. Also, Senior Officer Jody Denis sold 54,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$43,968.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,524 shares of company stock worth $303,619. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

