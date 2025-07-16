Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Block’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

XYZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 price target on shares of Block and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,570. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $28,119.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,821 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,662.46. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,506. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

