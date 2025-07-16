InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Downgraded by TD Securities to Strong Sell

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP. Raymond James Financial downgraded InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Desjardins downgraded InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

