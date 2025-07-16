Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.