Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96,425.9% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,055,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,961,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

