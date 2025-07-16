Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 304,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Finally, Croban bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,051,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

