Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,062 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $8,569,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in DT Midstream by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Report on DTM

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.