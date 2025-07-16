Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

