Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744.73 ($9.97) and traded as low as GBX 711 ($9.52). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.75), with a volume of 238,142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.72) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.39) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Kainos Group Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £915.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 744.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 737.82.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

