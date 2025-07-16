Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $79.43

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

