AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives $111.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $3,651,959.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,714.80. This trade represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AAON has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

