Critical Analysis: Rino International (OTCMKTS:RINO) vs. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Rino International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rino International and Republic Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rino International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $16.03 billion 4.71 $2.04 billion $6.63 36.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rino International.

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rino International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rino International and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rino International N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 12.88% 18.28% 6.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rino International and Republic Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rino International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Republic Services 0 9 12 2 2.70

Republic Services has a consensus target price of $255.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Republic Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Rino International.

Summary

Republic Services beats Rino International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rino International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

