Analyzing Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sharp and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

LiveOne has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.97%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Sharp.

This table compares Sharp and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp 1.70% 0.33% 0.03% LiveOne -14.16% N/A -13.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharp and LiveOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $14.19 billion 0.19 $238.22 million $0.09 11.50 LiveOne $114.40 million 0.63 -$16.20 million ($0.18) -4.17

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sharp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

