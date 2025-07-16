Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PKST opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $501.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -50.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.