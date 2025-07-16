Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

