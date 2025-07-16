Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,750. The trade was a 27.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,200 shares of company stock worth $6,675,975. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

