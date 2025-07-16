Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
