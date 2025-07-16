Financial Analysis: Avis Budget Group (CAR) and Its Competitors

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avis Budget Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.79 billion -$1.82 billion -3.06 Avis Budget Group Competitors $7.81 billion $184.70 million 13.83

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group -18.96% -14.74% -0.84% Avis Budget Group Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avis Budget Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Avis Budget Group Competitors 365 1337 1514 90 2.40

Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus price target of $127.60, suggesting a potential downside of 33.74%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Avis Budget Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avis Budget Group competitors beat Avis Budget Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

