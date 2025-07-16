Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,269.65. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,609,039.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 269,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,503.37. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.