Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,448 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 1.3%

DDOG stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 305.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $4,808,550.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,139,825.75. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $3,017,600.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,969.26. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.